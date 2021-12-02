Forest Department of A&N and fisherman awarded for saving lives at sea

Indian Coast Guard is the nodal agency for Maritime Search and Rescue operations. It has dedicated Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) and Maritime Rescue Sub Centres (MRSCs), which are operating 24x7 to respond to distress messages received to coordinate Search and Rescue (SAR) missions. Till date, 10,262 precious lives in distress at sea have been saved by the Indian Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard conducts the National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting, every year, to discuss policy issues, formulate guidelines & procedures, assess the efficacy of National Search and Rescue Plan and also recognise contributions towards SAR by merchant mariners, government owned vessels, maritime fraternity and fishermen.

This year the 19th NMSAR Board meeting was held on 25 November 2021 wherein, representatives from the Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar, were conferred with Annual SAR (Search and Rescue) awards, at New Delhi, for exemplary contributions towards saving precious lives at sea. The awardees included Shri V Raja Rao, a fisherman from Campbell Bay, who was awarded the 'SAR Award for Fisherman', for the year 2021, for saving three precious lives from a sinking fishing boat Manikanna, on 24 June 2021 and the Forest Department of A&N, was felicitated with the 'SAR Award for Ashore Unit', for rescuing three precious lives of fishing boat Kokila and drifting off Swaraj Dweep, due to engine failure. These awards recognise the voluntary efforts for saving precious lives at sea and the two awards for personnel from the Union Territory of A&N, validate the collaborative structure of SAR in the islands.

(With Inputs from PIB)