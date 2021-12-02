Left Menu

Blinken says will know soon whether Iran intends to engage in nuclear talks in good faith

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:45 IST
  • Sweden

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday it will be known in "the very near future" whether Iran intends to engage in good faith in talks to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but that recent rhetoric did not give cause for optimism.

Speaking to reporters in Sweden, where he attended meetings of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Blinken said he discussed Iran in meetings with his counterparts from Russia and Israel on Thursday.

There was still time for Iran to engage meaningfully in the nuclear talks, Blinken added.

