Left Menu

Lead found in water in 92 districts in 14 states, arsenic in 154 districts in 21 states/UTs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:00 IST
Lead found in water in 92 districts in 14 states, arsenic in 154 districts in 21 states/UTs: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lead has been found in water in parts of 92 districts in 14 states of the country, while arsenic has been found in parts of 154 districts in 21 states and Union territories, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu gave the data of various water contaminants found in different parts of the country.

According to the data, lead has been found in water in parts of 92 districts in 14 states, arsenic in parts of 154 districts in 21 states and UTs, fluoride in parts of 370 districts in 23 states and UTs, and nitrate found in parts of 423 districts in 23 states and UTs. Salinity is found in parts of 249 districts in 18 states and UTs, iron in parts of 341 districts in 27 states & UTs, cadmium in parts of 24 districts in nine states, and chromium in parts of 29 districts in 10 states.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021