UK announces new Belarus sanctions, targets potash producer

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:07 IST
UK announces new Belarus sanctions, targets potash producer
Britain imposed a new wave of sanctions on Belarusian individuals and entities, including an asset freeze on one of the world's largest potash fertiliser producers, OJSC Belaruskali.

"These sanctions continue to target important sources of revenue to the Lukashenko regime and place severe restrictions on those responsible for some of the worst anti-democratic acts in Belarus," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

The United States and Canada also announced new sanctions.

