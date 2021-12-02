HC restrains BJP functionary, others from writing against VCK MP

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI)5 The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained D Periyasamy alias Thada. Periyasamy, a BJP functionary, Mannurimai Meetpu Iyakkam, a Facebook Page by him and Samikannu of Vridhachalam taluk and others from uttering, uploading, posting or publishing or writing defamatory articles, materials and statements against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan.

Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the injunction while passing interim orders on the applications arising out of a civil suit from Thirumavalavan, a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu.

After directing the defendants to file their counters, the judge posted the main suit for further hearing on January 20. The suit prayed for a direction to the defendants to pay Rs one crore towards damages.

