Left Menu

HC restrains BJP functionary, others from writing against VCK MP

Periyasamy, a BJP functionary, Mannurimai Meetpu Iyakkam, a Facebook Page by him and Samikannu of Vridhachalam taluk and others from uttering, uploading, posting or publishing or writing defamatory articles, materials and statements against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan.Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the injunction while passing interim orders on the applications arising out of a civil suit from Thirumavalavan, a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu.After directing the defendants to file their counters, the judge posted the main suit for further hearing on January 20.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:24 IST
HC restrains BJP functionary, others from writing against VCK MP
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI)5 The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained D Periyasamy alias Thada. Periyasamy, a BJP functionary, Mannurimai Meetpu Iyakkam, a Facebook Page by him and Samikannu of Vridhachalam taluk and others from uttering, uploading, posting or publishing or writing defamatory articles, materials and statements against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan.

Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the injunction while passing interim orders on the applications arising out of a civil suit from Thirumavalavan, a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu.

After directing the defendants to file their counters, the judge posted the main suit for further hearing on January 20. The suit prayed for a direction to the defendants to pay Rs one crore towards damages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021