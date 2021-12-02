Man involved in high-value theft in 5-start hotel arrested from Surat: Jaipur police

A Rajasthan police team has arrested a 50-year-old man allegedly involved in the theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2 crore from a five-star hotel here and has also recovered the stolen ornaments from him, an official said on Thursday.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said accused Jayes Raoji Sejpal was arrested outside a hotel at Surat in Gujarat, where he had been staying after committing the theft in Amer Clark Hotel here.

The theft case was lodged on November 26 on the complaint of a Mumbai resident Rahul Bhatia, who had visited Jaipur to attend the marriage ceremony of his friend Rajiv Bothra in Jaipur.

Bhatia was staying in Hotel Clark Amer in Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle police station area, in which Bhatia’s friend Bothra, a Raipur resident, had booked 48 rooms for the “destination marriage” of his daughter.

On the fateful day, Bhatia had gone to attend a music programme at a garden located on Sirsi Road on November 26 evening on the occasion of the marriage, police said, adding when he returned at 11.30 to his room, he found all his jewellery missing following which a complaint was made to the police.

On Bhatia’s complaint, the police examined various CCTV footages in the hotel as well as of those installed on various routes to and from the hotel and identified Sejpal as the prime suspect, the police commissioner said.

Sejpal was also found involved in similar high-value thefts earlier following which a technical investigation was launched to track him down and he was finally traced to a hotel in Surat and a police team from Jaipur arrested him.

The police also managed to recover almost all stolen pieces of jewellery from him, he said.

