Russia to ensure its own security if West spurns discussion of guarantees - Lavrov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:56 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would take measures to ensure its own security if the United States and its allies refused to discuss security guarantees with Russia.

Lavrov said earlier on Thursday that Moscow would soon make proposals for a new European security pact that would attempt to stop NATO from expanding further east, something Russia views as a threat.

Speaking at a news conference after attending a summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm, Lavrov added that the spiral of tit-for-tat sanctions between Moscow and Washington had gone too far in recent years.

