U.S. not refusing to discuss security issues with Russia -White House

The United States is not refusing to have talks with Russian officials, a White House spokesperson said on Thursday, as tensions flared over a military build-up near Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met earlier on Thursday in Stockholm. After the meeting, Lavrov said Moscow would take unspecified measures if Western powers refused to discuss security guarantees for Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)