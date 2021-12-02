Left Menu

U.S. not refusing to discuss security issues with Russia -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:58 IST
U.S. not refusing to discuss security issues with Russia -White House
The United States is not refusing to have talks with Russian officials, a White House spokesperson said on Thursday, as tensions flared over a military build-up near Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met earlier on Thursday in Stockholm. After the meeting, Lavrov said Moscow would take unspecified measures if Western powers refused to discuss security guarantees for Russia.

