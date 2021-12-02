Since 2019, over 3,000 PILs filed in SC under category dealing with issues like pollution: Govt

As many as 3,036 public interest litigations were filed in the Supreme Court between 2019 and July this year under a category which deals with child labour, pollution, Election Commission, scams, protection of wildlife and various other issues.

Responding to a question on the number of PILs filed in the top court and high courts, including the ones dealing with violation of fundamental rights, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the ''information is not maintained in the manner as sought for'' in the Supreme Court.

In a written reply, he shared the number of PILs filed under the Supreme Court Subject Category-08 dealing with “Letter Petition and PIL Matters” and the total number of cases filed during the last two years and the current year in the apex court under that category.

The data has been retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS). The category-08 letter petition and PIL matters relate to child labour, pollution, Election Commission, scams, protection of wildlife and various other issues.

In 2019, 1,176 such petitions were filed. In 2020 1,319 PILs were filed. Upto July 23 this year, 541 such petitions were filed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)