Two killed, one seriously injured as SUV hits them

Two persons were killed and one seriously injured after an SUV hit them at MG Marg here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The MG Marg is a no-entry zone for vehicles.

According to the police the incident took place after a scuffle broke out between two groups over some people climbing the Panda statue installed here and taking photographs.

''Few persons had climbed on top of the red panda statue and taking photographs when another group protested against climbing the statue and destructing public property,'' a police officer said.

After the scuffle two men who were taking photographs went to the nearby taxi stand at Children's park and drove the SUV straight into some youths who were loitering after the scuffle, the police said.

Two persons died on the spot and one was seriously injured, the police said. The driver of the vehicle was arrested by police.

Police have registered a case and investigating the matter, the officer added.

