Left Menu

Two killed, one seriously injured as SUV hits them

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:17 IST
Two killed, one seriously injured as SUV hits them
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and one seriously injured after an SUV hit them at MG Marg here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The MG Marg is a no-entry zone for vehicles.

According to the police the incident took place after a scuffle broke out between two groups over some people climbing the Panda statue installed here and taking photographs.

''Few persons had climbed on top of the red panda statue and taking photographs when another group protested against climbing the statue and destructing public property,'' a police officer said.

After the scuffle two men who were taking photographs went to the nearby taxi stand at Children's park and drove the SUV straight into some youths who were loitering after the scuffle, the police said.

Two persons died on the spot and one was seriously injured, the police said. The driver of the vehicle was arrested by police.

Police have registered a case and investigating the matter, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021