Left Menu

PLFI member arrested in Khunti

Police arrested an active member of banned extremist outfit Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI in Jharkhands Khunti district on Thursday, an officer said. He is an active member of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope led squad, the officer added.

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:30 IST
PLFI member arrested in Khunti
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested an active member of banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off that Mangru Horo alias Bangud Horo has visited his home, the Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar formed a team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Torpa), Om Prakash Tiwary to apprehend the ultra.

The team arrested Mangru from Basakpur village.

Mangru was wanted by police in connection with five ultra-related incidents including murder, arms act case. He is an active member of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope led squad, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021