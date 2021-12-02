PLFI member arrested in Khunti

Police arrested an active member of banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off that Mangru Horo alias Bangud Horo has visited his home, the Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar formed a team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Torpa), Om Prakash Tiwary to apprehend the ultra.

The team arrested Mangru from Basakpur village.

Mangru was wanted by police in connection with five ultra-related incidents including murder, arms act case. He is an active member of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope led squad, the officer added.

