Man held in Delhi for hacking ATM machine servers using gadgets

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hacking ATM machine servers using gadgets and fraudulently withdrawing money, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Gopal, a resident of Tara Nagar in Kakrola, they said, adding that he was previously involved in one criminal case.

On November 12, a person lodged a complaint regarding three transactions of Rs 18,40,000, Rs 6,40,000 and Rs 4,80,000 from ATM machines on three different days and different locations, the police said.

During investigation, the complainant provided the images captured by the ATM at A-Block, Khyala wherein two persons were seen doing something with the machine and withdrawing money, a senior police officer said.

In the transaction details, the police found that the fraudster gave a command for Rs 10,000 to the ATM machine and due to the devices used by the accused, the machines dispensed Rs 20,000 in each transaction instead of 10,000, the officer said.

The accused escaped from the spot on two separate scooters. The police said they identified the number of the vehicle used by one of the accused persons. The vehicle was found registered in the name of Gopal.

During technical surveillance, the mobile number of his wife was found registered with a gas agency. The police checked records of around 10-15 gas agencies and identified the current address of the accused person in Tara Nagar.

Gopal was nabbed from Tara Nagar, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab his associates.

One Raspberry Pi device, two ATM card skimmer devices, two ATM hidden camera panels, an expired debit card, a quantum lan adapter etc. were recovered from his possession, the police added.

