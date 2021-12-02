Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:53 IST
CPI(M) local secretary stabbed to death
Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 2 (PTI): A CPI(M) local secretary was stabbed to death here on Thursday, police said.

Reacting to this, the CPI(M) State secretariat issued a statement blaming the RSS and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 PM.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a CPI(M) local secretary from Peringara village in Pathanamthitta district.

Police said there were 11 stab wounds on the body of the victim who died before reaching a hospital.

After the victim tried to settle a dispute between the accused -- who were allegedly drunk -- and a shopowner, his bike was chased and he was stabbed multiple times, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

