UN building on lockdown, man with gun outside

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:59 IST
A U.N. headquarters buiding in Manhattan was on lockdown on Wednesday as New York City police officers responded to a situation outside the entrance to the compound, a spokesperson for the world body said following media reports of a man with a gun.

Live news video showed a man with an apparent shotgun pointed at his neck and a heavy police presence outside the fence around the compound on Manhattan's East Side. Police were trying to establish a dialogue with the man, who appeared to be his 60s, and the situation was still active, a Police Department spokesman said.

Traffic was being diverted from the area, the department tweeted.

