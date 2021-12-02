Balochistan to deploy 5,500 additional police officers to Gwadar as protest enters day 18

Pakistan's restive Balochistan province's authorities have issued orders to deploy 5,500 additional police officers to the coastal port town of Gwadar where a weeks-long sit-in and protest by local residents has rattled the government.

According to a notification issued by Balochistan's Central Police Office, the additional police force being sent comprises deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and station house officers (SHOs) in addition to lower-cadre personnel.

''Except ASP (assistant superintendent of police)/DSP and SHOs, no one shall carry weapon[s]. Two gunmen with each ASP/DSP and each SHO shall accompany the police personnel and ensure their security and safety,'' the notification said.

Hundreds of local residents, civil society activists, lawyers, journalists including women have been holding massive protests and a sit-in Gwadar for the last 18 days against unnecessary checkpoints, a severe shortage of water and electricity and threats to livelihoods from illegal fishing.

The protests are part of growing discontent with China’s presence in Gwadar, whose port is an integral part of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC), the flagship project of China's multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The massive infrastructure project connects China's Xinjiang province with Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Gwadar port has long been portrayed as the jewel in the CPEC crown, but in the process, the city has become the very embodiment of a security state.

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Protestors from Gwadar, Turbat, Pishkan, Zamran, Buleda, Ormara and Pasni are taking part in the 'Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek' (Give Rights to Gwadar Movement) led by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, a local leader of the Jamaat-i-Islami.

They have vowed to continue their protest till their demands are met and earlier this week even the womenfolk took out a big rally in Gwadar and Pasni.

The protesters have put forth 19 demands, which include steps to rid the sea of the ''trawler mafia'' and allowing fishermen to freely go into the waters, getting rid of unnecessary check posts and to not ''insult'' citizens in the name of security. They also demanded that all wine stores in Gwadar be shut down, and to allow border trade with Iran.

Balochistan is home to a long-running violent insurgency, and China’s presence in Gwadar has been the cause of much social unrest and led to anti-Chinese sentiment. It has also given a fillip to Baloch militant insurgent groups, who have carried out terrorist attacks in protest at CPEC projects.

The demands also state that a majority of the people employed by the China Overseas Port Holding Company were from outside of Gwadar and called for giving priority to locals.

