Belarus says it will respond to EU sanctions with 'asymmetrical' steps
The Belarus foreign ministry said on Thursday the country would respond to new European Union sanctions with "harsh and asymmetrical" measures.
The European Union has agreed to step up sanctions against Belarus over thousands of migrants stranded in freezing forests along its border with EU member states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
