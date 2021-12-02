Left Menu

Man jumps before goods train after killing girl for refusing to marry him

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:24 IST
Man jumps before goods train after killing girl for refusing to marry him
A man jumped before a goods train in Jharkhand's Garhwa district after allegedly killing a girl for refusing to marry him, a police officer said on Thusday.

The body of Imtiaz Ansari was recovered from a rail track near Nagar Untari station on Wednesday evening, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Nagar Untari), Pramod Kumar.

A suicide note has been recovered from the pocket of the deceased, the SDPO said, adding that police has started an investigation.

Imitiaz on Tuesday evening had intercepted the 15-year-old girl returning home at Kariwadih village and allegedly attacked when she resisted her move to hold her hand and marry him, police said.

He allegedly killed the girl by firing two rounds at her and fled the area, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

