Centre responded positively over declaring Upper Bhadra Project as national project: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday in the national capital and urged the Centre to declare the Upper Bhadra Project as a national project. Speaking to the media personnel after the meeting, the Karnataka CM said that the Centre has responded positively about taking a final decision on declaring the Upper Bhadra project as the national project at an important meeting to be held on December 6.

Bommai also appealed to Shekhawat not to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Godavari, Cauvery, Krishna and Mahanadi river link project before considering Karnataka's submission related to the project and allocation of the water share. "Thank you @gssjodhpur ji for your time and warm hospitality at the Parliament House today. Look forward to such insightful interactions and discussions for the welfare of Karnataka and the implementation of visionary schemes of the Jal Jeevan Mission," Bommai tweeted after the meeting.

The Karnataka CM also met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed the COVID management and precautions against the new variant Omicron. "The Union Health Minister appreciated Karnataka's handling the COVID challenge and vaccination drive. The state has adequate stock of the vaccine. The Centre would issue appropriate directions on administering the booster dose for health workers after consultations with the experts. The Union minister has asked us to maintain a stringent vigil on passengers arriving from Tamil Nadu too as is being done in case of those coming from Kerala," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also discussed improving basic infrastructure at the courts in the state during his meeting with Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. "Thank you for those kind words @KirenRijiju ji. It has been a truly enriching and insightful meeting," he tweeted over meeting with Rijiju today. (ANI)

