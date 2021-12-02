Prank with compressor machine claims worker's life, two colleagues arrested

Thane police in Maharashtra on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly pumping air into a colleague's rectum by way of a prank which caused his death, an official said.

The accused were identified as Munna and Bittukumar, who, along with the victim Andul Mansuri (32) worked at a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi in the district, the police official said.

On November 26, the accused allegedly inserted the nozzle of a compressor in the rectum of the victim and switched on the machine, he said.

As a result high-pressure air entered his abdomen and he collapsed, the official said.

The victim died at a hospital on Wednesday, following which the police arrested the two accused. They were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody for two days.

A case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered at Nizampura police station.

