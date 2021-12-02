Left Menu

Case registered over unauthorized sale of QR code passes for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for selling without permission QR code passes for entry at the famous Siddhivinayak temple. Dadar police in central Mumbai had recieved a complaint that these darshan QR codes were being traded, an official said. Some unidentified persons started selling them, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:46 IST
Case registered over unauthorized sale of QR code passes for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for selling without permission QR code passes for entry at the famous Siddhivinayak temple. Dadar police in central Mumbai had recieved a complaint that these `darshan' QR codes were being traded, an official said. The temple trust had provided the QR code pass facility to some devotees to facilitate speedy `darshan' during the pandemic, he said. Some unidentified persons started selling them, the official said. A case of cheating has been registered on the complaint of the temple trust and probe is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021