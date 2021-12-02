Cycle rally to be held in Shimla to encourage young people to register as voters
- Country:
- India
The number of young voters in Himachal Pradesh is way less compared to their population in the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Paulrasu said here on Thursday.
He said a mega cycle rally would be organised in Shimla on December 8 to spread awareness among the youth and encourage them to register themselves as fresh voters.
The Himachal Pradesh CEO told the media that only 0.6 per cent of people in the 18-19 age group have been registered as voters so far.
Paulrasu said the mega cycle rally would be organised at the Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday around 3.30 pm.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be present as the chief guest, he added.
Prior to the mega cycle rally in Shimla, similar events will be held in Una, Solan, Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts, the official said.
Any person who will attain the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2022, can get registered as voters, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- C Paulrasu
- Kullu
- Mandi
- Bilaspur
- Solan
- Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
- Kangra
- Shimla
ALSO READ
T'gana Congress holds protest demanding paddy procurement from State
3 Delhi Police officials held for abducting NGO manager, demanding Rs 5 lakh ransom
IIT Mandi researchers show possible role of signal peptide aggregation on Alzheimer's
Ceasefire by govt and not farmers, says Tikait demanding resumption of talks on MSP and other issues
Nagpur tehsil computer operator held by ACB for demanding Rs 70 for income cert