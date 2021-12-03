Left Menu

Maha: Couple dies in road mishap after distributing son's wedding invitation cards

Their son tried to contact them on their phones as it they failed to return home till late night, but could not do so as the phones had stopped functioning after the accident, they said.

A couple was killed in an accident on Bidar-Udgir road in Latur district of Maharashtra after their vehicle overturned when they were returning home after distributing their son's wedding invitation cards, police said on Thursday. The mishap occurred near Sewalal Tanda on Wednesday night and the deceased were identified as Suryakant Patil (50) and wife Jayshree (45), currently residing at Bhalki in Bidar district of Karnataka.

The couple, whose son is getting married on December 26, were returning to Bhalki after distributing invitation cards to their relatives when their car overturned on Bidar-Udgir road and they were killed on the spot, police said. Their son tried to contact them on their phones as it they failed to return home till late night, but could not do so as the phones had stopped functioning after the accident, they said. The family members received the news of their death in the morning and then rushed to the spot.

