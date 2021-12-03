Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:01 IST
BMC suspends two doctors for delay in treatment of cylinder blast victims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday suspended two doctors of the civic-run Nair hospital for alleged delay in the treatment of gas cylinder blast victims.

Four persons including a five-month-old child were injured in the fire which erupted after a gas cylinder exploded in BDD Chawl area in Worli on Tuesday.

The victims were taken to the Nair hospital.

Hospital dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal had ordered a departmental inquiry after a video clip purportedly showed that the fire victims were not attended to promptly.

On the same night, the child died at the Kasturba Hospital where he had been shifted from the Nair hospital along with two other victims.

A BJP delegation had met Nair hospital Dean and sought an inquiry. Eleven corporators also resigned from the Public Health Committee of the BMC, to protest the delay in the treatment. PTI KK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

