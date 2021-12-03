Police to invoke stringent laws against NGO involved in illegal adoption, 'sale' of COVID orphans

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:57 IST
The case against an NGO in south Kashmir's Pulwama alleged to be involved in illegal adoption and ''sale'' of children orphaned during COVID-19 is under review and stringent sections of the law will be imposed against the accused, police said on Thursday.

They said two people were arrested and the office of the NGO was sealed. The case is being investigated by a DSP-rank officer, the police added.

The action against the Global Welfare Charitable Trust NGO at Pampore in Pulwama and the two accused -- Mohammad Amin Rather of Srinagar and Aijaz Ahmed Dar of Pampore -- was taken after a sting operation by an online portal allegedly exposing them caught the attention of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

Following this, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee in Pulwama filed a police complaint based on which an FIR was registered, the police said.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a high-level meeting here to review the progress made in the case, an official spokesperson said.

He also considered administrative measures being taken by the social welfare department and the law enforcement agencies to prevent such incidents in the future.

''The case is under review and given the gravity of the case, more stringent sections of the law will be imposed on the accused going forward before the case reaches the trial stage,'' a top police official said.

The chief secretary stated that human trafficking almost always has a narco or drug dimension which has been seen to have linkages with terrorism in the union territory.

Expressing concern over the incident, Mehta issued directions to set up joint teams of the social welfare education department, magistrates from the DC office and the police to verify the records of 'nari ashrams', 'bal ashrams', NGOs and orphanages.

