Lebanese information minister expected to resign on Friday - sources
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 01:10 IST
Lebanese information minister George Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday, sources said on Thursday.
The sources added that Kordahi's decision aims to open the door for negotiations ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit to Saudi Arabia amid row between Lebanon and several Gulf states.
