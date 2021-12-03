Omicron COVID-19 variant case identified in Colorado - local media
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 01:56 IST
Health officials in the U.S. state of Colorado have identified a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a woman who recently traveled to southern Africa, local media reported on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. chief concerned about southern Africa isolation over Omicron
Japan's first Omicron case may help portray PM Kishida as decisive
COVID 'Omicron' variant: Centre advises States, UTs to enhance genomic surveillance of incoming passengers from 'at risk' countries
‘Very large’ number of Indians may be protected from Omicron: Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA moving to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - WSJ; Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases and more