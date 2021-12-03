U.S. House of Representatives approves bill to avert government shutdown
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 03:59 IST
A majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown by extending through Feb. 18 federal agency funding that would have expired on Friday night.
Voting continued in the chamber.
