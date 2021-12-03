Beijing easing travel rules for U.S. business execs - China's envoy to U.S.
China will reduce the time needed for approval of travel by U.S. business executives to no more than 10 days, China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, said on Thursday.
Qin told a dinner hosted by the U.S.-China Business Council that Beijing would also work to make COVID-19 testing more convenient and would allow executives to work during quarantine.
He repeated Beijing's call for Washington to abolish additional tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the administration of former President Donald Trump.
