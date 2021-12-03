Left Menu

Bill to fund U.S. government, avert shutdown, heads to final passage in Congress

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 07:46 IST
Bill to fund U.S. government, avert shutdown, heads to final passage in Congress
  • Country:
  • United States

A bill to fund the U.S. government through mid-February won the support of enough members of the Senate to win passage and prevent a partial shutdown of federal agencies at the end of this week.

Voting continued on the bill that would next go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

