Andhra CM assures relief, shelter to people of flood-affected Kadapa district

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reached out to the people from flood-affected YSR Kadapa district to provide reassurance of relief and shelter, informed an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. Reddy witnessed the damages caused by the floods and heard out the grievances of the victims. The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of officials and collectors for handling a crisis of this magnitude for the last 13 days and tasked them with conducting routine checks, the statement said.

"Six deputy collectors have been instructed to stay stationed at six villages and inspect their assigned area every Tuesday and Friday," it added. While addressing the people of Pulapthuru village in Kadapa, Reddy assured them that the victims can avail any assistance they may require from the Grama Sachivalayam and if the citizens have missed out on any of the flood relief assistance given by the state government, they can also enquire on the status of relief funds or services or lodge their complaints at the Sachivalayam as well.

"A total of 293 houses have been destroyed. We will see to it that we will build homes for all the people whose houses have been destroyed. The victims will be given compensation for their losses," the Chief Minister said. During the visit to YSR Kadapa, Reddy also witnessed the damages done to the Anamaya Reservoir and the subsequent impact it has had on farmers and farmlands.

The enumeration for the losses faced by the farmers is currently ongoing and a social audit is underway at the Grama Sachivalayam, the CMO statement added. In his address, he announced that each farmer will be compensated per hectare of lost or damaged farmland, for every hectare the farmer will be entitled to receive Rs 12,500.

"The corresponding list shall be displayed in the Grama Sachivalayams. For the farmers who have registered under E-crop, all the benefits will be extended to them and they will be compensated as well," the statement added. Andhra Pradesh was hit by a flood caused by the incessant rainfall in late November, due to which more than 40 people have lost their lives and destroyed many houses in the state. (ANI)

