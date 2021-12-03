Left Menu

Telangana: Five Naxals surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Five members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem police In Telangana on Thursday, informed local police.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 03-12-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 11:41 IST
Five CPI (M) members surrender in Telangana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Five members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem police In Telangana on Thursday, informed local police. According to the office of the superintendent of police, Bhadradri Kothagudem, "On December 2, three village committee members and two militia members of banned CPI (Maoist) from Kondavai village of Charla Mandal surrendered before the Superintendent of Police and 141 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force."

As per the official statement, Naxals who have surrendered include village committee member Doodhi Ganga (40), village committee member Podiyam Adamaiah (33), village committee member Muski Kosaiah (28), militia member Podiyam Raje (18) and militia member Sodi Gangi (18). "With regular community policing in Charla area villagers and their relatives convinced them to surrender before Police. We appeal to all Dalam members and militia members to contact any relatives or police to surrender and live better life," reads the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

