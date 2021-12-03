Left Menu

Confident of dealing with any threat in India's maritime domain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 13:00 IST
Confident of dealing with any threat in India's maritime domain
The Indian Navy is fully confident of defending India's maritime interests and is carrying out acquisition of platforms considering the possible security challenges facing the country, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he also said that the details of the proposed maritime command are being worked out and indicated that its basic structure may come up by next year.

The Navy chief also said that work is on to expand the role of women in various spheres of the Indian Navy's overall functioning.

Admiral Kumar said the Indian Navy keeps track of China's forays into the Indian Ocean, saying activities of that country are watched closely.

He said COVID-19 and the situation along the northern borders increased complexities relating to national security.

At the same time, he said the Indian Navy is fully ready to deal with any security challenge.

''I would like to assure the nation that Indian Navy stands ready to deal with any security challenge,'' he said.

''We are fully confident of defending India's maritime interests,'' he added.

The Navy chief said despite COVID-19, his force maintained combat readiness.

