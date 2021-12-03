Main accused held for attacking youth in east Delhi's Mandawali over old enmity

A 23-year-old man, along with his associates, was arrested for allegedly attacking a person over an old enmity in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Mandawali resident Akib Ahmad alias Happy, previously also involved in three cases of murder, dacoity and attempt to murder, they said. On November 9, police got information regarding quarrel at Mandawali area. The injured Bobby Chaudhary (21), also Mandawali resident, was taken to LBS hospital.

Bobby alleged that Happy, along with his associates, attacked him with knife and a cricket bat, a senior police officer said. Police had already arrested Happy's associate Lokesh and apprehended two juveniles, but he was absconding, the officer said. On Wednesday, police got a tip-off that Ahmad would come near Baba Balak Nath Mandir, Chander Vihar, thereafter, a trap was laid and he was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said. Interrogation revealed that the accused has old enmity with the complainant, hence he attacked him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)