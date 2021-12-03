Left Menu

Man lynched in Jharkhand village, 4 held

A man was allegedly lynched by a group of people in a village in Jharkhands Giridih district on suspicion of being a thief, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Khetko village on Thursday night, they said.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:15 IST
A man was allegedly lynched by a group of people in a village in Jharkhand's Giridih district on suspicion of being a thief, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Khetko village on Thursday night, they said. Four people have been taken into custody in this connection as per directions of Giridih Superintendent of Police, Amit Renu, an officer said.

Bagodar Police Station in-charge Saroj Kumar Choudhary said three people suspected to be thieves had entered the village on Thursday, but two of them managed to escape.

The deceased could not be identified yet, he said, adding, further investigation is underway.

