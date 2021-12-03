Left Menu

Russian offensive possible in January -Ukraine defence minister citing intelligence

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:18 IST
Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and may be gearing up for a large-scale military offensive at the end of January, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament on Friday, citing intelligence reports.

Reznikov said Ukraine would not do anything to provoke the situation but was ready to fight back if Russia launched an attack.

Ukraine and its NATO allies have sounded the alarm about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders this year, sparking worries that a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine could erupt into open war.

