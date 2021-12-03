Bosnia police arrest 7 people on suspicion of war crimes
Bosnian police on Friday arrested seven people suspected of war crimes against civilians during the 1992-95 conflict in the Balkan country, the security authorities said.The group were apprehended in the areas of the eastern towns of Bijeljina and Sokolac, a statement by the Bosnian security agency said.
- Country:
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnian police on Friday arrested seven people suspected of war crimes against civilians during the 1992-95 conflict in the Balkan country, the security authorities said.
The group were apprehended in the areas of the eastern towns of Bijeljina and Sokolac, a statement by the Bosnian security agency said. No other details were immediately available. The statement said the group will be handed over to the prosecutors. More than 100,000 people were killed in the 1992-95 War in Bosnia between the country's mostly Muslim Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats. The war ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EU urges Bosnia's rival leaders to resume dialogue or lose cash
Bosnia losing many young people to emigration over poor education, work prospects
Bosnia utility warns of power cuts over coal miners' protest
Bosnian coal miners halt work, protest against lower wages
Despite its climate pledge, China finances coal power plants in Bosnia and Herzegovina