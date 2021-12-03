Left Menu

Cyprus police arrest man with knife at entrance to Pope mass venue

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:45 IST
Cyprus police arrest man with knife at entrance to Pope mass venue
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Police in Cyprus arrested a man carrying a knife who attempted to gain access to an outdoor stadium where Pope Francis was performing mass in the capital Nicosia, a police official said.

"During a search at the entrance to GSP (Stadium) a 43-year-old foreign national was arrested, with a knife in his possession," the police official said.

No further details were immediately available. The Pope is on a three-day visit to the island. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021