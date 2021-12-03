India vs NZ 2nd Test: Tea Scoreboard
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal batting 52 Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44 Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0 Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0 Shreyas Iyer not out 7 Extras: (B-4 LB-4) 8 Total: (For 3 wickets in 37 overs) 111 Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80 Bowling: Tim Southee 10-5-15-0, Kyle Jamieson 5-1-24-0, Ajaz Patel 15-7-30-3, William Somerville 6-0-29-0, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-5-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tim Southee
- Ajaz Patel
- Virat Kohli
- Pujara b
- New
- Mayank Agarwal
- India
- William Somerville
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his 'rock'
RCB retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj; Mumbai Indians retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav.
We are talking to BCCI to get more clarity: India skipper Virat Kohli on upcoming tour of South Africa amid discovery of new COVID variant.