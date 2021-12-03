Four arrested for beating policeman in UP

Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a sub-inspector in Nirala Nagar area here after his car hit another vehicle, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when SI Vinod Kumar's car hit another vehicle outside the venue of a marriage ceremony following which he was beaten up by some persons.

The police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pravendra Mathur, Pranjal, Priyank, and Ashish Shukla.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur said Kumar was beaten and an attempt was made to snatch his mobile phone.

An FIR was lodged in this connection at the Hasanganj Police Station.

A hunt is on to nab two others in the case, police added.

