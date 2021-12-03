Left Menu

Four arrested for beating policeman in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:22 IST
Four arrested for beating policeman in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a sub-inspector in Nirala Nagar area here after his car hit another vehicle, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when SI Vinod Kumar's car hit another vehicle outside the venue of a marriage ceremony following which he was beaten up by some persons.

The police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pravendra Mathur, Pranjal, Priyank, and Ashish Shukla.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur said Kumar was beaten and an attempt was made to snatch his mobile phone.

An FIR was lodged in this connection at the Hasanganj Police Station.

A hunt is on to nab two others in the case, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021