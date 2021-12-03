CEO office writes to Delhi Police over fake news on voters

The Delhi CEO office has written to the city police authorities over a ''fake news item'' related to voting being circulated on WhatsApp platform, and urged them to file an FIR and probe the matter.

According to the letter dated December 2, in the news item, it has been ''falsely reported that the Election Commission of India has directed to deduct Rs 350 from bank account'' of a person who does not vote.

The news item, being circulated, has already been clarified as ''fake'' by a spokesperson of the poll body, according to the letter.

''The Commission has directed that the matter be investigated and an FIR be registered against perpetrators and entities under the relevant laws,'' reads the letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Election Cell.

''It is therefore, requested that an FIR be registered today itself and an enquiry report of investigation in the matter be sent this office by 3-12-2021 for onward transmission to the Election Commission of India,'' it said. PTI KND SRY

