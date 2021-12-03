Left Menu

CEO office writes to Delhi Police over fake news on voters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:35 IST
CEO office writes to Delhi Police over fake news on voters
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi CEO office has written to the city police authorities over a ''fake news item'' related to voting being circulated on WhatsApp platform, and urged them to file an FIR and probe the matter.

According to the letter dated December 2, in the news item, it has been ''falsely reported that the Election Commission of India has directed to deduct Rs 350 from bank account'' of a person who does not vote.

The news item, being circulated, has already been clarified as ''fake'' by a spokesperson of the poll body, according to the letter.

''The Commission has directed that the matter be investigated and an FIR be registered against perpetrators and entities under the relevant laws,'' reads the letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Election Cell.

''It is therefore, requested that an FIR be registered today itself and an enquiry report of investigation in the matter be sent this office by 3-12-2021 for onward transmission to the Election Commission of India,'' it said. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021