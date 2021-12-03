Maha: Three held for stealing valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh from house in Vasai

Three Nepalese nationals have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The accused were in the process of escaping to Nepal after the theft, but the Vasai police nabbed them after a long chase, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vasai) Sanjay Patil said. The theft took place at a house in Babola Naka in Vasai on November 28, the official said.

The occupants of the house were away when the trio allegedly broke into the house and decamped with gold and silver jewelry and cash worth Rs 15.2 lakh, he said. An offense was registered with the Vasai police, under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft), and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said. Four teams were formed to track down the accused and based on several intelligence and technical inputs, the trio was identified, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team chased the accused for 250 km en route to Surat and Godra in neighboring Gujarat and nabbed them before they could escape to Nepal, he said. The accused Surendra Amrit Bogati (47), Zapathsoap Sharabjit Soph (45), and Sherbahadur Fulbahadur Shahi (32) worked as security guards. The police have recovered 180 gm of gold ornaments, 8 kg of silver ornaments, 10 watches, and other valuables and cash of Rs 1.23 lakh, all worth Rs 13.93 lakh from the trio, he said.

Bogati had been working as a security guard at the victim's house since last year and had recced the premises and looted it with the help of two others, the official added.

