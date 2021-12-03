Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized, 2 arrested in Kolkata

Two suspected drug traffickers having links to international rackets were arrested and narcotics worth Rs 10 crore seized from their possession in Kolkata's Tangra area, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police's Special Task Force arrested the duo, one hailing from Rajasthan and the other from North 24 Parganas' Bangaon situated near the India-Bangladesh border, in Tangra police station area and seized over 1 kg of amphetamine and methaqualone each, and smaller quantities of other drugs, from their possession on Thursday night, an officer said.

''The duo was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The drugs seized from their possession are worth around Rs 10 crore in the grey market. They have links to international rackets. Further questioning is underway,'' he said.

Both amphetamine and methaqualone, which are addictive in nature but also have medical uses for treating narcolepsy and sleep disorders respectively, are banned in India under the NDPS Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)