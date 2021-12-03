Antilia bomb scare case: Bookie Naresh Gaur moves Bombay HC challenging special court's stay on bail order

Cricket bookie Naresh Gaur arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court's order last month granting him bail, which was later stayed for 25 days.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Gaur in March this year, accusing him of being involved in the Antilia bomb scare case and in the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran. On November 20, a special NIA court granted him bail after observing that prima facie, he did not seem to be aware of the conspiracy. Gaur was the first accused in the case to be granted bail. The special court, however, stayed its own order for 25 days after the prosecution requested for the same saying it wished to challenge the grant of bail before an appellate court.

Gaur then approached the High Court through his counsel Aniket Nikam, challenging the stay the special court had granted on his bail order.

In his plea, Gaur has stated that the special court had granted him bail after observing that he did not have a role in the conspiracy to kill Hiran or the Antilia bomb scare case. He further argued in his plea that he had merely bought a SIM card that was subsequently used by former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in the said cases. Gaur claimed that he had no idea about the larger conspiracy and had never been directly contacted by Waze. Gaur has sought, among other things, that the stay granted by the special court be quashed and set aside.

The High Court is likely to hear Gaur's plea next week.

