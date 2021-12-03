4 held for robbery, jewels recovered

Four people have been arrested on the charge of snatching gold chains here over the last two years, police said on Friday. The arrests were made on Thursday. The four hail from Madurai in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, said senior Superintendent of Police (law and order) R. Lokeshwaran said in a press release. He said the jewels weighing 38 sovereigns and valued at Rs 14 lakh were allegedly robbed by the accused who were also involved in other crimes in Madurai district. Lokeshwaran said the police arrested three other people in a separate case of selling ganja in Villianoor block and seized 4 kg of ganja leaves valued at Rs 1.5 lakh from them. The trio used to get the contraband in bulk from Andhra Pradesh through a source in Chennai. The ganja were sold in and around Puduchery, he said.

