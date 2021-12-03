Left Menu

Any kind of violence is threat to democracy, says Kerala governor on murder of CPM leader

Any kind of violence is a threat to democracy, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:08 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan speaking to the media on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Any kind of violence is a threat to democracy, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader. While speaking to the media here in Kochi, Arif Mohammad Khan, said, "Any kind of violence is a threat to democracy. These matters should be settled in a civilized manner. The law enforcement agencies must do everything to bring the culprits to trial."

CPM local leader, PB Sandeep Kumar was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday in Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. The governor further condemned the violence and said that there must be conflicts and differences of opinion and we shall go with the democratic methods to resolve it. "I believe the police should go and find the culprits. Rule of law should be implemented in a firm manner."

The party has accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the incident. "RSS has murdered one more of our comrades. PB Sandeep, CPI(M) local committee secretary was murdered by RSS criminals today at Peringara in Thiruvalla (Pathanamthitta District)," CPI(M) tweeted from its official Twitter handle. (ANI)

