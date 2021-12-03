Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:14 IST
SC junks plea by law student, says this is not moot court competition
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea by a law student raising issues concerning citizens' right to vote to say,'' you should remember, this is not a Moot court competition.'' A bench headed by L Nageswara Rao asked the petitioner what Fundamental right has been violated against which he has filed a plea under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The petitioner Rishi Sehgal responded that the plea addresses the violation of fundamental rights of the general citizens of the voters.

The apex court reprimanded the petitioner for approaching the highest court without truly understanding the scope and ambit of Article 32 of the Constitution.

''You should remember, this is not a Moot court competition. You have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court. You are a student, otherwise, we would have imposed a huge cost for this kind of writ petition. Please concentrate on your studies, pass the law and then become a good lawyer. ''You just want to file a Writ Petition because your name would come in newspapers? Don't do this. Dismissed,'' the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

