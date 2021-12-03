Accused escapes from police lock-up, jumps into river, drowns

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The accused was Shafi (35), a history-sheeter, said the police. He escaped when he was about to take him to court. The lock-up was apparently not fastened properly, so the accused managed to run away, they said. ''He swam almost one kilometre with the police and locals chasing him through the shore. The fire force was also there. We all requested him to come ashore but he refused. He drowned after sometime,'' police said. Shafi has nearly 18 or 19 cases registered against him, they said He was apprehended this morning in an assault case, they added. Thodupuzha river flows adjacent to the police station.

