Left Menu

EU envoy on Afghanistan meets Pak charge d'affaires

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:32 IST
EU envoy on Afghanistan meets Pak charge d'affaires
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Friday met Pakistani charge d'affaires to India Aftab Hasan Khan and exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan High Commission.

Niklasson is on a visit to India after holding talks in Doha with a Taliban delegation led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

''Today, Mr. Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, met Mr. Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d'Affaires at Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi & exchanged views on developments in the region especially Afghanistan,'' the Pakistan High Commission tweeted.

On Wednesday, Niklasson held talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with a focus on the Afghan crisis.

After the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two sides agreed to continue the ongoing coordination on Afghanistan.

India has been calling for a unified global response to bring about desired changes to the Afghan situation and holding that the territory of Afghanistan must not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021