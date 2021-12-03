Left Menu

Man on run after raping minor in Alwar held in Bihar

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Bihar on charges of raping a minor girl in Bhiwadi of Alwar district, police said on Friday. The arrest was made from Chapra district, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Rammurti Joshi said.According to a statement issued by the police, the victims father had lodged a report on November 20 against Neetu Kumar at a Womens Police Station accusing him of abducting and raping his daughter.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:33 IST
Man on run after raping minor in Alwar held in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Bihar on charges of raping a minor girl in Bhiwadi of Alwar district, police said on Friday. Neetu Kumar, the accused, was allegedly arrested for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl last month, they said. The arrest was made from Chapra district, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Rammurti Joshi said.

According to a statement issued by the police, the victim's father had lodged a report on November 20 against Neetu Kumar at a Women's Police Station accusing him of abducting and raping his daughter. The victim's family also is originally from Bihar.

A special team of police took the accused into custody on Thursday from a police station in Bihar's Amnaur area. He was arrested after interrogation, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021