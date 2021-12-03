Man on run after raping minor in Alwar held in Bihar

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Bihar on charges of raping a minor girl in Bhiwadi of Alwar district, police said on Friday. Neetu Kumar, the accused, was allegedly arrested for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl last month, they said. The arrest was made from Chapra district, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Rammurti Joshi said.

According to a statement issued by the police, the victim's father had lodged a report on November 20 against Neetu Kumar at a Women's Police Station accusing him of abducting and raping his daughter. The victim's family also is originally from Bihar.

A special team of police took the accused into custody on Thursday from a police station in Bihar's Amnaur area. He was arrested after interrogation, police said.

