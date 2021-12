BRIEF-China Evergrande Got A Demand To Perform Its Obligations Under A Guarantee In Amount Of $260 Million

China Evergrande Group: * RECEIVED A DEMAND TO PERFORM ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER A GUARANTEE IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY US$260 MILLION

* IN EVENT THAT GROUP IS UNABLE TO MEET ITS GUARANTEE OBLIGATIONS IT MAY LEAD TO CREDITORS DEMANDING ACCELERATION OF REPAYMENT. * NO GUARANTEE THAT GROUP WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM ITS FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS

* GROUP IS TAKING A COMPREHENSIVE VIEW IN ASSESSING ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL CONDITION * PLANS TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE WITH OFFSHORE CREDITORS TO FORMULATE A VIABLE RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF COMPANY'S OFFSHORE INDEBTEDNESS Further company coverage:

